Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from a two-game losing run in the Premier League when Wolves make the trip to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side produced a battling performance in a 2-0 defeat by Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield last month.

Burnley managed to secure a shock 2-0 victory over Manchester United in their last outing at Old Trafford to heap pressure on Solskjaer.

Wolves will be looking to return to winning ways following a 2-1 defeat by Liverpool FC in their last Premier League outing.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Wolves to inflict a third consecutive defeat upon Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“Manchester United are all over the place, though I applaud Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s personality and the way he handles the mayhem, even if I think he is overprotecting the players,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Supporters being at war with Ed Woodward is utterly ridiculous but Solskjaer has done well to manage the pressure.

“I think he will get through to the end of the season – but not beyond, though. United beat Wolves in the FA Cup, but this is a different proposition. I think Nuno’s side will get revenge here.”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Red Devils will start the Premier League weekend 26 points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Wolves in their FA Cup meeting at Old Trafford last month.

The two teams have met three times this season, with the first two games finishing in draws.

Solskjaer’s men will take on fourth-placed Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture after the winter break on Monday 17 February.

