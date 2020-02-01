Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will be looking to make a much-needed return to winning ways following back-to-back Premier League defeats by Liverpool FC and Burnley.

Manchester United should be buoyed by the addition of Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a big-money deal from Sporting Lisbon.

The attacking midfielder will be expected to bring more creativity to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield in the absence of Paul Pogba.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night to build some confidence despite exiting the competition on aggregate.

Wolves have only managed to win one of their last five Premier League games, losing home and away to league leaders Liverpool FC as well as a surprise 2-1 defeat at Watford.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a narrow win against Wolves with Fernandes in the team at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“This is a tricky one because I do like watching Wolves, they have a good way of playing football,” Betfair pundit Berbatov told Metro.

“Traore is unstoppable at the moment and he has great chemistry with Jimenez upfront, who is scoring plenty of goals as well.

“United are coming off the back of a good game against City and even though they didn’t go through to the final it will still be a boost for them so I want to see them continue that way and of course I am looking forward to seeing Bruno Fernandes play.”

Manchester United will be looking to avoid losing three successive Premier League games for the first time since 2015.

The Red Devils have beaten Wolves in nine of their last 11 meetings.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a trip to Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

