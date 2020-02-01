Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Wolverhampton Wanderers to heap more misery on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils have lost their last two Premier League games following 2-0 defeats by Liverpool FC and Burnley.

Manchester United bounced back from their shock loss to Sean Dyche’s side at Old Trafford with some good performances in the cup competitions.

The 20-time English champions were 6-0 winners against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Merseyside.

The Red Devils edged to a 1-0 win against derby rivals Manchester City in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final.

But Pep Guardiola’s side progressed to the League Cup final against Aston Villa on aggregate after a 3-1 win at Old Trafford last month.

Wolves will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC last time out.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Wolves to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

“There has not been much between these sides when they have met previously in the league or FA Cup this season, and I think this will be another close game,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I am going with Wolves to sneak a win, though. Manchester United played well and won at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, which will have been a big effort for them, while Wolves have had the week off.

“I have been impressed by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side whenever I have seen them, including their last game, which ended in a narrow defeat by Liverpool.”

Lawrenson added: “They have easily given Liverpool their toughest test in any of their league games this season, and I think they will have too much for United.

“I thought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were decent against City in the Carabao Cup semi-final, and they got a very good result – unfortunately it was the first leg that did for them.

“But the last time they won at the Etihad, in December, they followed that result up by drawing with Everton and losing to Watford, so the question is which United team will turn up this weekend?

“We just don’t know and, as a manager, that must drive Solskjaer crazy.

“United’s struggles for consistency mean there is a lot of pressure on new signing Bruno Fernandes, who is expected to improve them in midfield once his deal from Sporting Lisbon is done, but it is a big ask for him to make an immediate impact.

“Sometimes, when players arrive from Portugal, you can tell they have not been playing in an intense league like the Premier League – where it can be ‘bang, bang, bang’ all the time. It can take a while to adjust.”

Manchester United and Wolves are level on 34 points ahead of their clash in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The two Premier League teams will start the weekend six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will return from the winter break with a trip to Chelsea FC on Monday 17 February.

