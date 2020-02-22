Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Watford

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Manchester United will be forced to settle for a point against Watford at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils will welcome Watford to the Theatre of Dreams looking to build upon their impressive 2-0 win at Chelsea FC earlier in the week.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire secured a comfortable victory over the fourth-placed team to boost their chances of securing a Champions League spot.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash in Belgium on Thursday night.

Anthony Martial cancelled out Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis’ sublime opener after former Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet had teed up the Club Brugge striker.

Manchester United lost 2-0 to Watford in the reverse of this fixture at Vicarage Road back in December when Paul Pogba made a rare appearance for the Red Devils.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Watford to secure a point at Manchester United in Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United were outstanding at Stamford Bridge on Monday, but they face a tricky game in Bruges in the Europa League on Thursday, and I believe relegation-threatened Watford will gain a valuable point on Sunday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It will be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perseveres with the back three he deployed at Chelsea, where Eric Bailly made a very impressive return to the starting XI.

“Watford have dropped 17 points from winning positions so far this season – a league high – but they are fighting for their Premier League survival and I think they might shock a few people at Old Trafford given United’s hectic schedule.”

Manchester United are in seventh position but three points behind Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot.

The Red Devils will take on Club Brugge in the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip