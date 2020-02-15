Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United

Frank Lampard (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to ease to a 2-0 win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues will be looking to extend their advantage over Manchester United in the race to secure the final Champions League spot.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth spot and six points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who are in seventh place behind Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Frank Lampard’s side are winless in their last three Premier League games to give the chasing pack some hope of overhauling Chelsea FC in the top-four race.

The Blues failed to make any signings in the January transfer window despite having their transfer ban overturned.

Manchester United are also winless in their last three Premier League fixtures, having failed to find the net against Liverpool FC, Burnley or Wolves.

However, Solskjaer can call upon new signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to beat Manchester United on Monday night.

“I am not expecting to see any massive difference in the way Manchester United line up, or the way they play,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Yes, Bruno Fernandes has had a bit more time to settle in but I don’t think their other major January signing, Odion Ighalo, will start.

“Chelsea, of course, did not bring anyone in but I actually think that takes the pressure off their manager Frank Lampard because everyone knows he has to make do with what he has already got.”

Manchester United will take on Belgian side Club Brugge in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night.

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action next weekend with a home clash against Tottenham.

