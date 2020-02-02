Mikel Arteta opens up about new Arsenal signing

Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal moved to sign Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton last month

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 2 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta is hoping that Cedric Soares’s “big experience” will help Arsenal to end the season on a high.

The north London club completed a loan deal to land the Portugal international from Southampton last week on deadline day as Arteta moved to bolster his backline.

The 28-year-old full-back has made one assist in 16 Premier League appearances for Southampton this season and he will be hoping to help the Gunners end their campaign on a positive note.

Arsenal also completed a move to sign Pablo Mari from Brazilian side Flamengo in January as Arteta brought in defensive reinforcements during his first transfer window.

Arteta was quizzed about the move for Cedric on Friday and the Spanish head coach opened up on the reasons why he has chosen to bring him to Arsenal.

Arteta said of Cedric: “He is a player who has big experience, he’s played in this country and in different leagues.

“He knows what it means. He has been very willing to go to another top club. He has that desire and that commitment.

“I followed him a few seasons ago and I really like what he can bring and it was the right conditions for us as well to try and improve the squad.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League trip to Burnley on Sunday afternoon as they bid to try and kick-start their push for a top-four finish.

The north London side are in midtable after struggling to find consistent form in the top flight all season.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after their winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United on 16 February.

