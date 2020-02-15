‘Devastating’: Carragher reacts to Mane’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Norwich

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher raved about Sadio Mane’s “devastating” finish in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

The Senegal international started the Premier League clash on the bench after Jurgen Klopp declared Mane fit to return from an ankle problem.

Liverpool FC struggled to make the breakthrough in the opening 60 minutes, prompting Klopp to bring on Mane in the place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mane made the breakthrough in the 78th minute when the Liverpool FC number 11 controlled a long ball before he fired a low finish past Tim Krul.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 times in 23 games in the Premier League this season, two less than Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher raved about Mane’s impressive finish in Saturday evening’s 1-0 win over Norwich.

“It’s a fantastic finish,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It’s another long ball over the top. It’s a devastating finish. It’s a turn and hit with the left foot. He’s a special player and he’s back with a goal.”

Mane has scored 12 times and has made six assists in 23 games in the Premier League this term.

The Senegal international will be hoping to feature in the Liverpool FC side when the Reds make the trip to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

The Premier League leaders will return to top-flight action against relegation candidates West Ham at Anfield next Saturday.

Liverpool FC amassed more points after 25 games than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues in history after their 1-0 win at Norwich nudged the Reds onto 76 points.

