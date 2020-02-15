‘Devastating’: Carragher reacts to Mane’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Norwich

Jamie Carragher reacts to Sadio Mane's winner in Liverpool FC's 1-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday evening

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 15 February 2020, 19:21 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher raved about Sadio Mane’s “devastating” finish in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

The Senegal international started the Premier League clash on the bench after Jurgen Klopp declared Mane fit to return from an ankle problem.

Liverpool FC struggled to make the breakthrough in the opening 60 minutes, prompting Klopp to bring on Mane in the place of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mane made the breakthrough in the 78th minute when the Liverpool FC number 11 controlled a long ball before he fired a low finish past Tim Krul.

The 27-year-old has scored 12 times in 23 games in the Premier League this season, two less than Mohamed Salah.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher raved about Mane’s impressive finish in Saturday evening’s 1-0 win over Norwich.

“It’s a fantastic finish,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“It’s another long ball over the top. It’s a devastating finish. It’s a turn and hit with the left foot. He’s a special player and he’s back with a goal.”

Mane has scored 12 times and has made six assists in 23 games in the Premier League this term.

The Senegal international will be hoping to feature in the Liverpool FC side when the Reds make the trip to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

The Premier League leaders will return to top-flight action against relegation candidates West Ham at Anfield next Saturday.

Liverpool FC amassed more points after 25 games than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues in history after their 1-0 win at Norwich nudged the Reds onto 76 points.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Andy Robertson
‘He’s a fantastic player’: Andy Robertson raves about Liverpool FC star
Paul Pogba
Man United could be offered Real Madrid attacker in Paul Pogba deal – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC to let these four players leave in the summer – report
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho’s reply when asked about Liverpool FC return
Frank Lampard
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC meet Serie A club about 23-year-old defender – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Four 500s, 12 cities, three surfaces, all crammed into 29 days: it must be February
Robin van Persie
Mason Greenwood admits he wants to emulate former Man United striker
Jurgen Klopp
‘We need to win everything’: Liverpool FC star discusses this season’s targets
ScoopDragon Football News Network