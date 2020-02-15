‘Unbelievable”: Jamie Redknapp raves about Liverpool FC star after 1-0 win at Norwich

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on Sadio Mane for an “unbelievable” finish in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win at Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Canaries dug deep to keep Liverpool FC at bay in the opening 60 minutes in blustery conditions at Carrow Road that appeared to affect both teams.

Jurgen Klopp promised Liverpool FC supporters that Mane would return from his injury setback at some point in the Premier League clash at Norwich.

The Reds boss turned to Mane in the 60th minute with the scoreline at 0-0 as the Liverpool FC number 11 replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mane broke the deadlock with 12 minutes remaining with a world-class finish, showing no signs of ring rust despite his recent absence.

The Senegal forward controlled a long ball before Mane instinctively finished past Tim Krul to score his 100th goal in English football.

Former Liverpool FC captain Redknapp was full of praise for Mane after the 27-year-old’s dramatic winner at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

“They know it’s done,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“They deserve it. It was a moment of genius. That’s what sets them apart this season.

“They’re different class in every aspect. When you can bring on a player of Mane’s quality… it’s amazing. He brings it down and hits it so early but so fast.

“It’s unbelievable. What a player!”

Mane has scored 12 goals and has made six assists in the Premier League this season to help Liverpool FC’s march towards their first-ever title.

The African forward has netted 75 times for Liverpool FC since his £34m move to the Anfield outfit from Southampton back in 2016.

Liverpool FC are sitting 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the title race after winning their last 17 top-flight games.

The Reds will take on West Ham United at Anfield in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

