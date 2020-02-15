Sky Sports pundit predicts Norwich City v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to take another big step towards their first Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to try and continue their remarkable start to the new campaign, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having only dropped two points all season in the top flight.

Liverpool FC are currently 22 points clear at the top of the table and they can extend their lead to 25 points if they can beat Norwich City this weekend, with Manchester City not in action.

The Merseyside outfit are unbeaten in the top flight and will be the clear favourites to beat Norwich City away from home on Saturday night.

And former Arsenal star Nicholas does not expect the Reds to have any problems when they take on the Canaries this weekend.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Nicholas said: “Liverpool have had a break and they will be fresh but sometimes it can be a hindrance rather than a positive.

“I think Norwich are gone if I am honest with you. They have to go after a win and it opens it up for Liverpool to pick them off.

“They have been back in training but just bubbling under the surface of the feeling that they are so-called Premier League champions.

“They do not have to play well to win, and this will be another comfortable afternoon for Liverpool.”

Liverpool FC will soon switch their attentions back towards Champions League affairs and the first leg of their last 16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

The Reds will then play West Ham United and Watford in their next two games in the Premier League.

