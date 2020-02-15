Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Norwich v Liverpool FC

Spurs legend Dimitar Berbatov is backing Norwich to beat Liverpool FC 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 15 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Norwich City to cause a massive upset and become the first Premier League team to beat Liverpool FC this season at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool FC have the opportunity to move 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City if Jurgen Klopp’s side manage to beat Norwich in the day’s late kick-off.

The Reds are unbeaten in 13 games against Norwich, including 11 victories during that impressive run against the promoted side.

Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and seven points from safety with 13 games left to play.

The Canaries are a staggering 45 points adrift of Liverpool FC to underline the gap between the two teams.

Former Spurs forward Berbatov believes Norwich have nothing to lose and can pull of a big shock in the Premier League against Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

“Norwich are rock bottom, and I have a feeling that if anybody is going to beat Liverpool this season it will be an underdog,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“City went to Carrow Road and were beaten 3-2, they have proven that they can beat a top side there so I don’t see why they can’t up their game to take on Klopp’s team.”

Liverpool FC will have secured another piece of European history if they manage to beat Norwich as the Reds will have the best record after 26 games in the history of the top five European leagues.

The Reds will look to surpass Nottingham Forest’s record of 42 league games unbeaten by racking up win number 43 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action with a trip to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

