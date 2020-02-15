Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Norwich v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 2-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds will have the opportunity to extend their lead to 25 points at the top of the Premier League table with Manchester City not in action this weekend.

Liverpool FC have won their last 16 Premier League games since a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in mid October to underline their dominance.

The Merseyside outfit started their title challenge with a 4-1 victory over Norwich at Anfield back in August thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Divock Origi.

Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and seven points adrift from safety.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Premier League leaders to edge to a 2-0 win against Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

“At the start of the season it looked like Norwich’s home form would give them a platform for staying up, but it has not really worked out like that,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“And while Manchester City were undone at Carrow Road in September when Norwich went at them, I just don’t see the Canaries causing Liverpool the same sort of problems.

“Liverpool’s first-team players will be refreshed after their break and I think they will pick up where they left off – with another win.”

Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against Southampton at Anfield in their last game before the winter break.

The Reds will taken on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie in Madrid on Tuesday night.

Liverpool FC will host West Ham United in their next home fixture in the Premier League next Saturday as the Reds look to beat the Hammers in consecutive months.

