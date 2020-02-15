Michael Owen states his prediction for Norwich v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Norwich City with ease at Carrow Road on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 15 February 2020, 08:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is confident Liverpool FC will secure their 25th win of the Premier League campaign at Norwich City on Saturday evening.

The Reds are 22 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race after dropping points in just one of their 25 games so far.

Liverpool FC have won their last 16 Premier League fixtures to build a substantial lead at the top of the table ahead of the defending champions.

The Merseyside outfit have the opportunity to move 25 points clear of Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola’s side not in action this weekend.

Norwich are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and seven points from safety after a tough return to the English top flight.

The Canaries are winless in their last 13 games against Liverpool FC, losing on 11 occasions to the Merseyside club.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Reds to move a step closer to equalling Arsenal’s unbeaten record of 49 games with a win at Norwich on Saturday evening.

“Liverpool have picked up 100 points from the last 102 available in the Premier League and it is hard to see how bottom-of-the-table Norwich can halt their march to the title,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Canaries played their part in an entertaining game at Anfield – the first fixture of the 2019-20 season – back in August but were four-down at half-time and I expect to see the Reds return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium Madrid in midweek – the scene of their Champions League triumph back in June – on the back of another three points.”

Liverpool FC will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when the Reds return to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Reds won the Champions League crown last season thanks to a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

