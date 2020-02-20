Michael Owen states his prediction for Olympiakos v Arsenal

Michael Owen looks ahead to Arsenal's clash with Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 20 February 2020, 00:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Olympiakos to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Gunners head into the game on the back of their impressive 4-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League at The Emirates at the weekend.

Arsenal are currently some way off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish, so their hopes of reaching Europe’s elite club competition next term may hinge on winning the Europa League this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side are down in seventh place in the Premier League table and are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for a top-four finish.

The Spanish head coach will now take charge of his first ever European tie as Arsenal boss as he takes his side to Greece on Thursday night for the first leg of their last-32 tie.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United striker Owen is backing Arsenal to score an away goal and claim a 1-1 draw from their trip to Greece ahead of the return leg at The Emirates next week.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Olympiakos picked up a home point against Spurs in the group stages of the Champions League earlier in the season and I feel they will have to settle for another draw when north London rivals Arsenal are the visitors to Piraeus on Thursday.

“A 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League before the turn of the year ended the Greek side’s 10-match unbeaten home record in Europe, so this will be a serious test for last season’s beaten finalists.

“The Gunners made serene progress in the Europa League group stages, but a draw would be a decent result against the current league leaders of the Greek Super League.”

Arsenal will host Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

