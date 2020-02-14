Rafael Nadal to headline charity fundraiser ‘Rafa and Friends’ at Indian Wells

Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)

World No2 Rafael Nadal, three times the Indian Wells champion, will headline a “Rafa and Friends” fund-raiser in the run-up to the 2020 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, in the second winner-takes-all Eisenhower Cup presented by Masimo.

The one-night Tie-break Tens event will take place in Stadium 2 at 8pm on Tuesday, 10 March, with all tickets costing just $25, and proceeds going to local charities including Masimo’s Patient Safety Movement; Eisenhower Health; Bighorn Golf Club Charities; and Family YMCA of the Desert.

In a big-name line-up, Nadal will be joined by defending Indian Wells champion and world No4 Dominic Thiem, US Open finalist and world No5 Daniil Medvedev, plus three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka and world No8 Matteo Berrettini.

The fast-paced Tie-break Tens format, comprising an eight-player elimination draw, consists of first-to-10-point tie-break matches, and will offer up seven matches during the course of the evening.

BNP Paribas Open Tournament Director Tommy Haas said:

“We are thrilled that The Eisenhower Cup will once again serve as a kick-off to the BNP Paribas Open and raise funds for local charities. A huge thank you to Rafa and all of these incredible players for taking part in such a fantastic event. What a perfect way to welcome everyone to another year in Tennis Paradise.”

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest ATP and WTA combined two-week event in the world, and owns one of the most iconic settings in tennis, fringed by mountains in the Palm Springs valleys of California. It was again voted by players in 2019 as the best Masters and Premier Mandatory event in the calendar.

Tickets to the Eisenhower Cup presented by Masimo are on-sale at bnpparibasopen.com/eisenhower-cup