Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in a high-scoring game at The Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola will return to the Spanish capital for the first time as Manchester City manager in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

The Citizens boss enjoyed success over Real Madrid during his decorated spell in charge of FC Barcelona, winning two Champions League titles.

Manchester City are still waiting to lift the Champions League crown for the first time under Guardiola, having lost to Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the quarter-final stage in successive seasons.

The Eastlands outfit have the chance to focus their efforts on ending their wait for the Champions League crown this season given Liverpool FC have all but won the Premier League title.

Real Madrid are in second position in La Liga and two points adrift of FC Barcelona in the title race in Spain.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen believes that Real Madrid will struggle without Eden Hazard, tipping Manchester City to take a lead back to The Etihad.

“Real Madrid must do without Eden Hazard for the visit of Premier League champions Manchester City with the former Chelsea star reported to have fractured his right ankle during my former club’s 1-0 defeat at Levante. He will also miss Sunday’s Clasico with Barcelona,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Pep Guardiola will be hoping to have Raheem Sterling, who missed his side’s 1-0 win at Leicester City at the weekend, back from injury and I expect to see City take a lead back to the Etihad next month in what promises to be a wonderful occasion at the Bernabeu.

“There was only one goal between the sides over the two legs in the Champions League semi-final four years ago – and that was a City own goal – but I would be surprised if we failed to see opportunities at both ends in what promises to be a hugely entertaining game.”

Manchester City lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals back in 2016 when Fernando scored an own goal at The Bernabeu to decide the tie.

