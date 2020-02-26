Robin van Persie tells Man United to sign Uruguay attacker

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to make a move to sign Edinson Cavani from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Red Devils are bound to be linked with a number of potential attacking recruits this summer after they opted to sell Romelu Lukaku and let Alexis Sanchez leave on loan last year.

Manchester United’s lack of cover up front has been exposed this season, especially following the injury to Marcus Rashford in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did move to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window with the addition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

However, former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Van Persie says he would go for Uruguay star Cavani, 33, this summer if he were in charge at Old Trafford.

Asked who he thinks Man United should sign, Van Persie told SPORTbible: “Edinson Cavani. I would definitely go for Cavani; he’s very fit, he’s a proven goal-scorer, a goal machine, he has proven it at Napoli, PSG and Uruguay.

“With him, if he starts, he will get you 25 goals a season. I’ve watched him play, I’ve played against him, he is like a proper goal-scorer. He lives by scoring goals so I’d go for him.”

Cavani has been in and out of the PSG team this season and he has only started six Ligue 1 games for the French side, scoring four goals and making one assist.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently preparing for their Europa League last-32 clash against Club Brugge on Thursday night after the 1-1 draw in the first leg last week.

