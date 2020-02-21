Solskjaer admits he’s been impressed by new Man United signing in training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he has been impressed by Odion Ighalo's start to life at Man United

The Sport Review staff
Friday 21 February 2020, 04:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Odion Ighalo has been impressing in Manchester United training following his loan move to Old Trafford last month.

The Nigerian is currently settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a six-month loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Solskjaer opted the bring the 30-year-old to the club in order to provide cover for Marcus Rashford, who is currently sidelined with a back injury.

Ighalo made his Premier League debut for Manchester United from the substitutes’ bench on Monday night when he came on to play the final moments of the 2-0 win over Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The striker will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team for the Red Devils as he bids to try and help them finish in fourth place in the Premier League table.

And speaking before Manchester United’s clash with Club Brugge in the Europa League on Thursday night, Solskjaer revealed that he has already been impressed by Ighalo’s application since his move to the club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “For me, Odion is a different type of striker for us.

“He’s a box striker, he’s a goalscorer. We’ve already seen in training that he really knows his craft.

“He knows how to play as a centre-forward and he’s a fantastic professional, and human being, and he’s already added to the squad. The boys have learned his song already, so they’ve taken to him.

“So I hope he’s going to sharpen up quickly, because we know he’s been out of season and he needs to do a little bit extra after training most of the time and we try to give him as much game time as possible.

“Unfortunately he didn’t score against Chelsea, he had a good chance, that would have been a good start, but I’m sure he will take his chances.”

Manchester United will take on Ighalo’s former team Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

