BBC Sport pundit admits he was impressed by Tottenham Hotspur star’s display

Garth Crooks has praised Son Heung-min for his performance in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes as he helped Jose Mourinho’s men to claim three points against the defending champions and keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Son scored Tottenham’s second goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to put the game to bed in the 71st minute, after new signing Steven Bergwijn had put the home side ahead with a superb volley.

The South Korea international has now scored seven goals and made seven assists in the Premier League for the north London club so far this season.

The attacker’s form will be key for Spurs while Harry Kane is out injured, and BBC Sport pundit Crooks has praised him for his solid display against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “If ever Tottenham needed a performance out of Son Heung-min, then this was it.

“In the absence of Harry Kane, Spurs are struggling up front. Son is a runner and not a natural striker with his back to goal, which leaves Spurs lacking someone who can hold and retain the ball.

“Nevertheless, Son ran himself into the ground against Manchester City and was rewarded with a well-deserved goal for his efforts.”

Tottenham will return to FA Cup action on Wednesday night when they take on Southampton in their fourth-round replay at home.

After that, Mourinho’s men will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they face Aston Villa away from home on Sunday 16 February.

