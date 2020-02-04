BBC Sport pundit raves about new Tottenham Hotspur signing

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Garth Crooks has congratulated Steven Bergwijn for an impressive Premier League debut after he helped Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over 10-man Manchester City on Sunday.

The 22-year-old was thrown straight into the starting line-up by Jose Mourinho and he acquitted himself well after having signed for Spurs from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window.

Bergwijn scored Tottenham’s opener as he featured for 70 minutes of the Premier League clash in north London to help Mourinho’s men keep their bid for a top-four finish on track.

And former Tottenham forward Crooks was extremely impressed by the debut performance of the Dutchman following his move to England.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said of Bergwijn’s performance: “What a start for the lad.

“To make your Premier League debut against the ‘outgoing’ champions and to score the goal that changes the game is one thing.

“To do it with such a wonderful piece of skill is something else entirely. The chest control by Steven Bergwijn and the volley that followed was the stuff of boyhood dreams.

“How Manchester City didn’t put this game to bed in the first half is a complete mystery to me.

“However, once City went down to 10 men there was only one team that was going to win this match.”

Bergwijn will be hoping to feature for Spurs when they host Southampton in their FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday night.

After that, the Lilywhites will return to Premier League action after their winter break with a trip to Aston Villa on 16 February.

Tottenham Hotspur currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table and four points behind Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

