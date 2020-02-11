Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish

Former Birmingham City midfielder Robbie Savage (Photo: BT Sport)

Robbie Savage is tipping both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to miss out on top-four finishes in the Premier League this season.

Spurs currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table and just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are currently down in eighth place in the Premier League table and six points behind Chelsea FC ahead of their showdown at Stamford Bridge on Monday night next week.

Chelsea FC are occupying fourth place as things stand, but Frank Lampard’s men have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League.

Former midfielder Savage is expecting to see Liverpool FC win the league ahead of Manchester City, and he is tipping Leicester City and Chelsea FC to come third and fourth.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mirror, Savage said: “Manchester City will trail home a distant 32 points back [behind Liverpool FC] in the rear-view mirror, while Tottenham and Manchester United will miss out on the top four.”

In the column, he also added that he expects Arsenal to finish in ninth place.

Tottenham will return to Premier League action when they take on Aston Villa away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United, are currently preparing for their crunch showdown against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge next week as they bid to close the gap to Chelsea FC down to three points.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip