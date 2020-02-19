Tottenham in talks to sign 30-year-old Man United defender – report

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 19 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is in talks with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton about a return to the Premier League, according to a report.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Smalling has seen his stock rise following his impressive performances during his season-long loan at Italian giants AS Roma.

The same article states that AS Roma want to sign Smalling on a permanent deal at the end of the season but the Italian club will face competition from the Premier League.

According to the same story, Everton and Tottenham are considering a potential swoop to sign Smalling to bolster their respective defences ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The article claims that even Serie A champions Juventus could launch a surprise bid for the on-loan Manchester United defender.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deemed Smalling surplus to requirements and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will demand £16.5m for the defender, according to the story.

Smalling has scored two goals and has made one assists in 19 games for the Italian giants in Serie A this season.

Manchester United signed Smalling during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure after the Red Devils spent £10m on the Fulham starlet.

Smalling has won two Premier League titles during 10 seasons at Old Trafford.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand reacts to Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Liverpool FC
Roy Keane
‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane salutes Man United star after 2-0 win over Chelsea FC
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Frank Lampard sends clear Chelsea FC message to Kepa Arrizabalaga
Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues clear warning to Paul Pogba at Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer: What I really think of Lampard at Chelsea FC
Matteo Guendouzi
Mikel Arteta explains why he dropped Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal squad
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gary Neville
Gary Neville: What I really think of Man United’s January signings
Gael Monfils
Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer predicts where Arsenal will finish this season
ScoopDragon Football News Network