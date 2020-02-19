Tottenham in talks to sign 30-year-old Man United defender – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is in talks with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton about a return to the Premier League, according to a report.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Smalling has seen his stock rise following his impressive performances during his season-long loan at Italian giants AS Roma.

The same article states that AS Roma want to sign Smalling on a permanent deal at the end of the season but the Italian club will face competition from the Premier League.

According to the same story, Everton and Tottenham are considering a potential swoop to sign Smalling to bolster their respective defences ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The article claims that even Serie A champions Juventus could launch a surprise bid for the on-loan Manchester United defender.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deemed Smalling surplus to requirements and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will demand £16.5m for the defender, according to the story.

Smalling has scored two goals and has made one assists in 19 games for the Italian giants in Serie A this season.

Manchester United signed Smalling during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure after the Red Devils spent £10m on the Fulham starlet.

Smalling has won two Premier League titles during 10 seasons at Old Trafford.

