Tottenham in talks to sign 30-year-old Man United defender – report
Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, according to a report
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is in talks with Tottenham Hotspur and Everton about a return to the Premier League, according to a report.
Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Smalling has seen his stock rise following his impressive performances during his season-long loan at Italian giants AS Roma.
The same article states that AS Roma want to sign Smalling on a permanent deal at the end of the season but the Italian club will face competition from the Premier League.
According to the same story, Everton and Tottenham are considering a potential swoop to sign Smalling to bolster their respective defences ahead of the 2020-21 season.
The article claims that even Serie A champions Juventus could launch a surprise bid for the on-loan Manchester United defender.
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deemed Smalling surplus to requirements and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward will demand £16.5m for the defender, according to the story.
Smalling has scored two goals and has made one assists in 19 games for the Italian giants in Serie A this season.
Manchester United signed Smalling during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure after the Red Devils spent £10m on the Fulham starlet.
Smalling has won two Premier League titles during 10 seasons at Old Trafford.
MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views
Follow @thesportreview on Instagram
MORE: Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v RB Leipzig
MORE: The latest football transfer news
MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers
MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?
MORE: Man United latest news
MORE: Arsenal FC latest news
MORE: Chelsea FC latest news
MORE: Liverpool FC latest news