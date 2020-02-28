Tottenham hope to beat Man United to 28-year-old striker – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho is hoping that Tottenham Hotspur can beat Manchester United to the signature of RB Leipzig striker Emil Forsberg in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Spurs are interested in signing the Sweden international to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that Mourinho was impressed with Forsberg’s performance in RB Leipzig’s 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last week.

According to the same story, Manchester United are also interested in the experienced 28-year-old striker as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to ease the workload on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The Daily Express go on to add that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is also thought to be interested in the RB Leipzig frontman ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, the report goes on to suggest that Mourinho and Spurs could have the edge in the race to sign the Swedish forward after his agent dropped a hint about a move to north London.

The Daily Express quotes an interview with Swedish media outlet Expressen where Forsberg’s agent Hasan Centinkaya says:

“Mourinho is a great legend who has worked with Victor Lindelöf as well.

“Together with Victor, Forsberg is the biggest star in the national team and has caused total chaos in Leipzig.

“I’m not surprised. I can say this; everyone will soon see what will happen to Emil Forsberg.”

Forsberg has scored five times and has made two assists in 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

Spurs are currently without their lead striker Harry Kane after the England international suffered an injury in January.

