Tottenham prepare £80m bid for Norwich duo this summer – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is planning a double raid on Norwich City to sign Ben Godfrey and Max Aarons this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Spurs are plotting a potential double swoop to sign two members of Norwich’s backline to bolster their defence ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Mourinho is eager to land Norwich left-back Aarons in a deal that could cost up to £30m.

According to the same story, Spurs have also been keeping tabs on Canaries centre-half Godfrey, who can also be deployed in a defensive midfield role.

The Daily Express reveal that Norwich value the versatile 22-year-old at £50m, which could force Spurs to spend around £80m if they plan to sign both Aarons and Godfrey.

The article reveals that Spurs can expect competition from their bitter north London rivals Arsenal for Godfrey’s signature.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Ligue 1 side Lyon are also interested in the Norwich defender, according to the report.

Spurs will take on Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday.

Mourinho’s men will then switch their focus to the Champions League for their home clash against RB Leipzig on Wednesday night in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip