Jose Mourinho plots Tottenham’s £120m summer spending spree – report

Jose Mourinho is planning to spend £120m on new Tottenham Hotspur signings in the summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 13 February 2020, 08:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho is set to oversee an overhaul of the Tottenham Hotspur squad in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Spurs manager could spend up to £120m on new signing in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Tottenham want to sign a new centre-half with Benfica defender Ruben Dias and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake on his radar.

According to the same story, Spurs are also interested in Norwich City full-back Max Aarons and Leicester City’s England international Ben Chilwell.

The Daily Express suggest that Nice defender Youcef Atal could be another recruit to bolster Mourinho’s defence this summer.

The article goes on to warn that Liverpool FC and Manchester City could also rival Spurs for 22-year-old Dias.

Mourinho has struggled to transform Tottenham into a consistent team since the Portuguese head coach took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Spurs have failed to make any significant inroads into Chelsea FC’s commanding position in fourth place in the Premier League table in the race to secure a final Champions League spot.

Tottenham will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a trip to relegation candidates Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gabriel Martinelli
Paul Merson: What I really think of Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: My first impressions of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Aaron Ramsey
Man United told 29-year-old would be ‘perfect’ signing
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ed Woodward makes promise to Man United fans about summer signings
Scott McTominay
Man United midfielder delivers latest injury update from Spain
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Solskjaer makes decision about new Man United signing ahead of Chelsea FC clash
Jurgen Klopp
‘It’s unbelievable’: Ex-striker raves about Liverpool FC dominance
Frank Lampard
‘He’s got a soft spot for them’: German football expert on Jadon Sancho to Chelsea FC talk
ScoopDragon Football News Network