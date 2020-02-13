Jose Mourinho plots Tottenham’s £120m summer spending spree – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho is set to oversee an overhaul of the Tottenham Hotspur squad in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Spurs manager could spend up to £120m on new signing in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Tottenham want to sign a new centre-half with Benfica defender Ruben Dias and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake on his radar.

According to the same story, Spurs are also interested in Norwich City full-back Max Aarons and Leicester City’s England international Ben Chilwell.

The Daily Express suggest that Nice defender Youcef Atal could be another recruit to bolster Mourinho’s defence this summer.

The article goes on to warn that Liverpool FC and Manchester City could also rival Spurs for 22-year-old Dias.

Mourinho has struggled to transform Tottenham into a consistent team since the Portuguese head coach took over the reins from Mauricio Pochettino in November.

Spurs have failed to make any significant inroads into Chelsea FC’s commanding position in fourth place in the Premier League table in the race to secure a final Champions League spot.

Tottenham will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a trip to relegation candidates Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

