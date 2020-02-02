Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

Betfair pundit Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham to edge to a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 2 February 2020, 06:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions will make the trip to north London fresh from securing their place in the League Cup final.

Manchester City lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the second leg but Pep Guardiola’s side set up a meeting with Aston Villa in the Wembley showpiece thanks to their 3-2 win on aggregate.

Guardiola’s men have turned a corner in recent weeks in the Premier League with an impressive run of four victories and a draw in their last five top-flight fixtures.

Spurs, on the other hand, have hit their first sticky patch under Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese head coach was appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s replacement.

Tottenham have only managed to win two of their last six Premier League games to lose ground in the race to finish in fourth spot.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to edge to a win against Manchester City with home advantage on their side on Sunday.

“Now this is a game. Hopefully Spurs will surprise us with some new signings, maybe a striker,” Betfair pundit Berbatov told Metro.

“It is going to be a tough test for them on Sunday against City. It’s Mourinho vs Guardiola, which will be entertaining to watch.

“I would like to see Spurs continue winning and not dropping points and I know they are the underdogs for this match but I am backing them to beat City.

“If Spurs limit the space it will be difficult for City to find opportunists to explore, even though they are good in tight spaces, with short passes and De Bruyne with his vision. I think Mourinho will mastermind something and take the win.””

Tottenham will make the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday 16 February before a tough fixture at Chelsea FC on Saturday 22 February.

Manchester City are in action next Sunday against West Ham before going on winter break.

