Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Tottenham Hotspur to edge to a 3-2 win against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

Spurs will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games when the Bundesliga title challengers make the trip to north London for the Champions League tie.

Jose Mourinho’s side have found their best form at a crucial point of the season to bolster their hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top five this term.

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League games to hoist themselves up to fifth place in the table and a point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Spurs have won ten of their last 14 Uefa Champions League home games, losing the other four.

RB Leipzig have no previous experience of facing a Premier League side in the Champions League or Uefa fixture ahead of their trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Spurs to edge to a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday night.

“Again, to be fair to Tottenham, they did not deserve to beat Southampton. They did not deserve it against Aston Villa,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Mistakes were given to them and they took advantage, but they are getting results. Jose Mourinho’s face is no disguise for the way they are performing.

“Including Manchester United, he has not dealt with a worse defence, in terms of understanding what the shape and what the demands are. He just has to see what happens.

“If he upsets them, it could be a long way back. He is caught in an awkward place.”

Nicholas added: “RB Leipzig got an excellent draw at Bayern the other week, and they have goals in them that is for sure, with pace to burn. Christopher Nkunku and Tino Werner will cause a lot of problems.

“They all have a great working attitude and real assets. It is yet another awkward game.

“They should have beaten Bayern, so there are promising signs. Leipzig will play on the counter-attack, but I can only see goals. It will be an open game but Jose knows he must get a win from this one, and I think they will just about get there.”

Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final last term after goals from Mo Salah and Divock Origi.

Tottenham can strengthen their top-five challenge with a win against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

