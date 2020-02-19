Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v RB Leipzig

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to draw with RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

Spurs will host the Bundesliga title challengers in the first knockout stage fixture under two-time Champions League winner Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions thanks to a run of five victories and two draws.

The north London side showed resilience to edge to a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min has found form at a vital time after finding the net in his last five outings and producing respectable return of six goals in his last five games in all competitions.

Spurs will come up against a prolific goal-scorer on Wednesday, with Germany international Timo Werner set to lead RB Leipzig’s attack.

The 23-year-old has scored 20 times and has made six assists in 22 games in the Bundesliga this term to help RB Leipzig move into second spot in the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham and RB Leipzig to share the spoils in the first leg of their last-16 tie in north London on Wednesday night.

“Spurs have a mixed record against Bundesliga clubs in recent years – they lost both games to Bayern Munich in the group stages of the competition although they did beat Dortmund at the corresponding stage of the competition 12 months ago en route to the final,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Leipzig led the German league for much of the season, but they currently trail Bayern by a point in the Bundesliga table although they did pick up a point in Bavaria following a goalless draw earlier in the month.

“This is tough game to call and I think it will be all to play for in the second leg next month.”

RB Leipzig are taking on English opposition for the first time in a Uefa game.

Spurs will return to Premier League action with a clash against Chelsea FC on Saturday.

