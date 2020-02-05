Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Southampton

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton to go to penalties in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s after Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the 58th minute before Sofiane Boufal levelled with three minutes to go.

Southampton were beaten for just the second time in 10 games on Saturday after Premier League leaders Liverpool FC were 4-0 winners against the Saints at Anfield.

However, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men were credited with a good performance at St Mary’s despite losing to Liverpool FC.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions to come through their first difficult patch under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs were 2-0 winners against 10-man Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening to bolster their hopes of a top-four finish.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham and Southampton’s fourth-round replay to go to penalties in north London.

“Both sides fielded strong teams in a cracking tie at St Mary’s and I hope to see more of the same at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Some may feel Spurs have done the hard job in earning a home replay, but Southampton are a potent force on the road, and I think you can draw a line through events at Anfield at the weekend even though the Saints matched the runaway league leaders for 45 minutes.

“I can’t split the sides and would not be surprised if the tie was only decided from the penalty spot.”

Tottenham are in fourth position and four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Southampton dropped down to 13th place in the Premier League table following their 4-0 loss at Liverpool FC.

Spurs will return from the winter break with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday 16 February.

