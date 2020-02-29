Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Wolves

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen believes that Wolves have a decent chance of upsetting Tottenham Hotspur by beating them at their home ground this weekend.

Spurs head into the game looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Jose Mourinho’s men have had a full week off to digest that result and prepare for the visit of Wolves to their home ground on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are still very much in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League but Mourinho will be keen for his side to bounce back on Sunday and claim an important three points in the race for Champions League qualification.

Spurs are sixth in the table and only four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, but Wolves are only a point behind them in the table.

The Lilywhites have been in decent form in recent weeks and have won three and drawn one of their last five outings in the top flight.

However, former Manchester United and Liverpool FC striker Owen feels that Wolves are the more likely team to claim the three points against Spurs on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Spurs were well beaten at Stamford Bridge at the weekend and they are badly missing the goals and quality of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

“No club side in the world could be as effective without, arguably, their two best players.

“Wolves have kept three successive clean sheets in the league, and they will leapfrog Spurs in the table with a win.

“If there is to be a winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I feel it will be the visitors.”

Spurs will host Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip