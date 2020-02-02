Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to ease to a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the English capital on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens suffered a 1-0 loss to bitter rivals Manchester United at The Etihad on Wednesday night but Pep Guardiola’s side reached the League Cup final courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate win.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, winning four times and drawing once.

The defending Premier League champions battled to a 1-0 win against Sheffield United in their last top-flight outing at Bramall Lane.

Spurs are in sixth position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of Jose Mourinho’s former club Chelsea FC in fourth spot.

Tottenham have only managed to win two of their last six outings to hit their first real sticky patch under Mourinho.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday evening.

“City boss Pep Guardiola has got to be thinking about the first leg of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid at the end of February, because it is coming up fast,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That competition is so open, it could be anyone’s – including City’s.

“Guardiola has been experimenting with different formations in recent weeks but I think he needs to start by picking his best team, and stick with it.

“If he does that, then I don’t think City will have any problems creating chances against Spurs – and, if they take them, they will win.”

Manchester City will face West Ham United in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday 9 February. After a two-week break, they will then travel to third-placed Leicester City.

Spurs will return to action after the winter break with a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday 16 February, before a difficult assignment at Chelsea FC on Saturday 22 February.

