‘Inconceivables’: Gary Lineker reacts to Liverpool FC’s 3-0 loss at Watford

Gary Lineker warns Liverpool FC about becoming the "inconceivables" after their 3-0 loss at Watford on Saturday evening

Social Spy
By Social Spy Saturday 29 February 2020, 19:28 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker warned Liverpool FC about becoming the “inconceivables” after Watford’s 3-0 win ended their 44-game unbeaten run at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

The Reds came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-2 at Anfield last Monday but Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to ride their luck in the English capital.

Watford were by far the better team on a rare off day for the Premier League leaders despite losing Gerard Deulofeu in the first half to a knee injury.

Ismaila Sarr broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute with a close-range finish after good work from Abdoulaye Doucoure to find the Senegal international.

The home side doubled their lead seven minutes later when Sarr broke free and lifted his finish over Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Klopp threw caution to the wind in search of a comeback as the Liverpool FC boss brought on Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

Lallana hit the woodwork as the England international came closest to finding the net for the visitors.

However, Watford captain Troy Deeney sealed three points for the relegation candidates with 18 minutes left to play at Vicarage Road.

Match Of The Day host Lineker took to Twitter to react to Liverpool FC’s shocking defeat.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Another 8 defeats and Liverpool might lose this. Inconceivables.”

Former Liverpool FC striker Stan Collymore opted to put a positive spin on the resounding defeat for Reds supporters.

Collymore posted: “Best thing that could happen to Liverpool. New sensation to deal with ahead of CL, no more invincible talk, a reset in every way. Incredible to get this far, now they get to react to something that they haven’t experienced this season. And good sides react well. Win win.”

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

