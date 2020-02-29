Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

The Reds were 3-2 winners against West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night after Liverpool FC came from behind to secure three points.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got on the score-sheet as Liverpool FC equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive victories.

Liverpool FC will look to eclipse that record with a win against Watford, who suffered a 3-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last four games against Watford, scoring 15 times without reply.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against the Hornets in Nigel Pearson’s first game in charge of the London side back in December.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to beat Watford by a narrow margin at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

“I keep waiting for a defeat and then Liverpool seem to pull it out of the bag every time. This is another awkward one,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Watford are another team fighting for their life, but they did not offer too much at Manchester United. They were feeling sorry for themselves after their goal was overturned, but they have been doing that too regularly – they do not have the time.

“They have to take the game to Liverpool, but Nigel Pearson will have to play this one with cleverness.

“I do not see how Liverpool do not win this game, with the pace, quality of wing-backs and attackers, and the midfielders tying it all together. It is only a matter of time before Liverpool drag you down and suffocate you.”

Liverpool FC are sitting 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after winning 26 of their 27 games so far this term.

The Reds will win the Premier League title if they beat Watford, Bournemouth, Everton and Crystal Palace in their next four games irrespective of whether Manchester City go on a winning run.

Liverpool FC will take on Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip