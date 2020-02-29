Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Watford to beat Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 29 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Watford to end Liverpool FC’s winning run with a narrow victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

The Reds equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 consecutive Premier League victories courtesy of their 3-2 win over West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in their last 44 Premier League games as the Reds continue their irrepressible charge towards a first top-flight title in 30 years.

The Merseyside outfit will take on a Watford side looking to make it 19 wins in a row to set a new Premier League record in the English capital on Saturday evening.

Watford are without a win in their last five Premier League victories to lose their confidence and form that Nigel Pearson built when he was appointed back in December.

However, former Spurs forward Berbatov is backing Watford to cause an upset against Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

“It’s about time somebody beat Liverpool. On Monday night, I was going: ‘Come on West Ham.’ I really thought David Moyes’ men were going to win at Anfield and I was disappointed when Sadio Mane won it for the home side,” Betfair pundit Berbatov told Metro.

“You’ll get very big odds on Watford here but I like to be brave with my predictions and the Hornets, who were unlucky to lose away to Liverpool earlier in the season, could really revive their survival bid by taking something here. I’m going to back the home win.”

Liverpool FC have won their last four Premier League games against Watford, scoring 15 goals without reply.

The Reds were 2-0 winners against Pearson’s side back in December as the Hornets produced a plucky performance at Anfield.

Liverpool FC conceded more goals in their 3-2 loss to West Ham United than they did in their previous 11 Premier League games combined.

