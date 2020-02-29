Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening.

The Premier League leaders will make the trip to the English capital knowing that they need four more victories to secure their first-ever title.

Liverpool FC were 3-2 winners against West Ham United at Anfield on Monday night after the Reds came from behind to beat David Moyes’ side.

Goals from Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane sealed three points for the 18-time English champions.

Liverpool FC will be facing a Watford side that have fallen back into the relegation zone despite initially making a positive start under Nigel Pearson.

Former Reds defender Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to find a way to beat Watford in the English capital on Saturday evening.

“Watford’s bounce – or improvement in results – when Nigel Pearson first took charge is well and truly over now. They have only taken two points from their past five league games,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I still see signs of a fight when I watch them, though, and they have got a very driven manager who will not let them give up on anything, which is why I would not write them off. Far from it in fact.

“The Hornets have given Jurgen Klopp’s side a bit of trouble at Vicarage Road in the past couple of seasons and I would back them to score on Saturday – but, the way Liverpool are, you still have to think they will win.”

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in eight Premier League meetings with Watford, winning their last four encounters and scoring 15 goals without reply in the process.

In fact, Watford have been Liverpool FC’s whipping boys since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins of the six-time European champions, scoring more goals (27) against the Hornets than any other opposition.

Liverpool FC will make the trip to bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the FA Cup fifth round at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

