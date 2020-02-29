‘I expect a tight game’: Michael Owen predicts Watford v Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to take another big step towards the title by beating Watford away from home on Saturday night.

The Reds head into the game looking to secure the three points and continue their incredible start to the new Premier League campaign.

As things stand, Liverpool FC are flying high at the top of the Premier League table, having only dropped two points all season to leave them 22 points clear of their closest rivals Manchester City.

The Merseyside outfit need to win just four of their remaining games to claim the title, and Jurgen Klopp will be keen for his side to secure the trophy sooner rather than later as the Reds also look to compete in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Liverpool FC head into the game on the back of their 3-2 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night last week.

And former Reds striker Owen says he is not expecting the Reds to have any problems when they head to Watford on Saturday evening.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool have not been at their best in recent games, but they keep finding a way of winning league games – the stuff of champions – and their record-breaking season shows no sign of abating having come from behind to beat West Ham at Anfield earlier in the week.

“Watford had their opportunities at Old Trafford on Sunday but were ultimately well beaten and are fighting for their Premier League lives.

“I expect a tight game with few opportunities but believe the Reds will take maximum points from a low-scoring affair.”

Liverpool FC will turn their attentions to FA Cup affairs on Tuesday night when they travel to Chelsea FC in the fifth round.

