Arseal want 22-year-old Celtic striker to replace Aubameyang – report

Arsenal are considering a bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard amid concerns about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at The Emirates, according to a report in England.

The Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old striker as a potential option to bolster their attack for next season.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta wants to improve his attacking options irrespective of what happens to the Arsenal club captain.

According to the same story, the Gunners have been scouting the France Under-21 international during the 2019-20 campaign.

The report goes on to suggest that Arsenal could face competitions from Everton and Leicester City for Edouard as his performances in Scotland attract interest from more premier League clubs.

The Mirror claim that the Celtic striker could cost a transfer fee in the region of £30m if Arsenal, Everton or Leicester were to cement their interest this summer.

Edouard has scored 22 times and has made seven assists in 27 games in the Scottish Premier League this term.

The Celtic star has a good record at international level in the France set up, with 11 goals in six games for the Under-21 side.

Arsenal failed to strengthen their frontline in the January transfer window, adding centre-halves Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to their team.

