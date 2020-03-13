Arsenal and Tottenham tracking 25-year-old Austria midfielder – report

Arsenal are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, according to a report in Italy

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 13 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer after his heroics in the Champions League on Tuesday night, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the 25-year-old after his man-of-the-match display against Tottenham.

Sabitzer scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Tottenham to help the German side reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

The same article states that Arsenal were so impressed by his second-leg performance that the Gunners are ready to step up their interest in the Austria international.

According to the same story, Arsenal could have competition for the right winger as Spurs are also interested in signing the player who masterminded their Champions League exit.

The report reveals that Sabitzer caught the eye of Tottenham as Jose Mourinho looks to stamp his authority on the Spurs squad in the summer transfer market.

Sabitzer has scored eight times and has made five assists in 25 games in the Bundesliga this season to help RB Leipzig challenge Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the title.

The Austrian midfielder has also netted four times in seven outings in the Champions League.

