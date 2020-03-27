Arsenal ‘contact’ Real Madrid about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal have reached out to Real Madrid to explore the possibility of a cash-plus-player deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Diario Madrista, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners have already contacted the Spanish giants about a deal.

The same article states that Arsenal would prefer to secure some transfer funds from the player’s sale this summer rather than lose Aubameyang for nothing next year.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are likely to lower Aubameyang’s asking price by looking to include on-loan Dani Ceballos as part of any potential deal.

The report goes on to suggest that the Spanish playmaker is worth up to £50m in the eye of Real Madrid so the La Liga giants would expect Aubameyang’s fee to be reduced.

The Spanish media outlet suggests that the only problem is Real Madrid would prefer to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane or Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Aubameyang has less than 18 months left to run on his current deal at Arsenal and questions have been raised about his long-term future at the north London side.

The Gabon international has scored 17 times in 26 games in the Premier League for Arsenal this term.

