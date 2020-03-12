Ian Wright predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Ian Wright says it is unlikely that Arsenal will finish in the Premier League's top six this season

The Sport Review staff
Thursday 12 March 2020
Ian Wright
Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has admitted that he will be surprised if Arsenal manage to finish in the Premier League’s top six this season.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight all season, although they have now started showing signs of improvement under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have won their last three games in the Premier League and they are the only team in the top flight not to have lost a game in 2020 so far.

The north London side were due to face Manchester City at The Emirates on Wednesday night but the game was postponed at the final hour amid fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, although they do have a game in hand over the Blues.

Former Arsenal star Wright thinks that the Gunners can forget about finishing in the top four and says that a top-six finish is also probably out of sight.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wright said: “You can’t lie about where Arsenal are in the league and you’d like to have thought they’d have more wins by now.

“Giving the fans something to cheer about is the best they can hope for, I think top six may be out of sight, I know top four is with the way it’s gone.

“The expectation now is to finish the season well, maybe have a good run in the cup.

“Give the manager the opportunity in the summer to try and bring the kind of players that he wants, to implement the style that he wants to play.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to the south coast to take on Brighton and Hove Albion.

