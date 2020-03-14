Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta breaks silence after positive coronavirus test

Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus and Arsenal's clash with Brighton is called off as a result

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 14 March 2020, 00:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta has revealed that he took a test for coronavirus after having started feeling “poorly” in recent days.

The Arsenal manager tested positive for the Covid-19 and he is now self-isolating in line with government health guidelines.

Arsenal’s clash with Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday has been called off in the wake of the positive test, and the Gunners have closed their training ground before it undergoes a deep clean.

The news was confirmed via a statement posted in the official Arsenal website on Thursday evening, and Arteta admitted that he was “disappointed” by the circumstances.

“This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly,” Arteta said.

“I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Arteta then shared an update on his official Instagram account on Friday afternoon.

The Arsenal boss posted a photo of himself and wrote: “Hi everyone. Thanks for all the kind words and support. I’m feeling much better already.

“We are all facing a huge and unprecedented challenge. Everyone’s health is the only important thing right now.

“Respect and protect each other by following the guidelines and we’ll come through this all together.

“Well done to the Premier League for making the right decision by suspending matches. Thank you again.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi offered his support for the Gunners head coach.

“Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows,” Sanllehi said.

“Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”

It is the second Arsenal match to have been postponed in less than a week after their clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night was also called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Gunners are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

