Mikel Arteta delivers update for Arsenal fans on his coronavirus recovery

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has revealed that he is now feeling back to his usual self after recovering from coronavirus.

The Arsenal manager tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month before the Premier League season was eventually put on hold as a result of the ongoing outbreak in Europe.

As a result of Arteta’s diagnosis, the whole Arsenal first team were told to self-isolate in their homes for 14 days to reduce the risk of the players spreading the virus.

The Spanish head coach is now feeling much better and says he has fully recovered from the virus as he and his Arsenal colleagues continue to self-isolate at home.

“I am feeling completely recovered,” said Arteta, speaking in an interview with Arsenal Player.

“It’s true I started having some symptoms when we got the phone call from the club to let us know that we might be exposed to the virus because of the owner of Olympiacos and in that moment… I don’t know, I felt something within me, that I had it.

“We had a game the following day against Manchester City, so I made a decision and called the doctor straight away and I asked him to drive home.

“I spoke with Raul, Edu, Vinai, Huss and we set up a meeting together and I said, ‘Listen, we have a couple of players that have been exposed.

“‘There is a massive risk there and as well I am the first one feeling the symptoms, very clear symptoms. So if that is the case, all of the players and the people related to the club who are in contact with me on a daily basis are exposed.

“‘So we cannot make that decision, we have to speak to the Premier League, to Manchester City and we have to make the decision pretty quickly.'”

Arteta also went on to reveal that he is missing having physical contact with people he is close with.

He continued: “I think we are all realising how much we need each other.

“We are in a world here where everything is social media, everything is a WhatsApp text. But how important is touching each other, feeling each other and hugging each other?

“I miss that a lot with a lot of people that I love. I cannot do it now and I am sure that will transform a little bit of how people behave with their close ones, with the people that they love and that they care about.

“We have to be emotionally more open. We have to tell each other what we are feeling, because straightaway you know. It’s one virus that is putting the world aside and it’s transforming everything that we prioritise in life. So we have to take that lesson.

“We cannot just in two or three months’ time – if we are able to get over this quickly – forget about this, because it’s so important.”

As things stand, Premier League football is scheduled to return at the start of May, but it remains unclear whether there will be further disruptions before then.

Arsenal, who are ninth in the top-flight table, will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Liverpool FC at The Emirates on 2 May.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip