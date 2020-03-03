Mikel Arteta makes honest admission about summer signings at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has conceded that Arsenal will find it difficult to attract top talent to The Emirates this summer without the lure of Champions League football.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos last week to leave a top-four finish as their last remaining hope of qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition.

As things stand, Arsenal are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification, although Arteta’s men can close that gap to five points if they win their game in hand.

Arteta will inevitably already be thinking about the summer transfer window as he ponders bolstering his squad ahead of his first full season in charge at The Emirates.

Arsenal are also bidding to try and convince key forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to commit his future to the north London club by signing a new contract.

And the Spanish head coach firmly accepts that the Gunners will struggle to attract the top players in world football to north London without Champions League football.

Asked if it was easier to get players to sign when Champions League football was on offer, Arteta replied: “I think it is a no-brainer.

“Every player in the world wants to play Champions League and, if you talk about having this option on the table, players are in a much more open way to join this club or to renew their contract or to convince anybody because we want to be in that competition.

“It will be difficult but this is the situation we are in now. We’ve been in that situation because we haven’t performed as well as the other top four clubs have been doing.

“That’s the reality and we have to face that reality face to face and try to make the best decisions.”

Arsenal will take on West Ham United at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

