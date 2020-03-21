Arsenal ready to trigger clause to extend 32-year-old’s contract – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are ready to trigger a contract extension clause to keep David Luiz at The Emirates until 2021, according to reports in the British media.

The Sun is reporting that Mikel Arteta has been impressed by the 32-year-old defenders’ performances since his move to The Emirates from Chelsea FC last summer.

The defender has scored two goals and made one assist in 25 Premier League games so far this season and he has been a regular fixture for the Gunners in the heart of their back line.

The Gunners have the option to extend the Brazilian’s contract by a further year at the end of this season – and that is exactly what Arsenal want to do, according to the same story.

As well as being a regular fixture in the Premier League this season, David Luiz has also notched up seven appearances in the cup competitions for the north London side.

The Premier League season is currently on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, with the Gunners not scheduled to return to action until their home clash against Liverpool FC at the start of May.

Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

