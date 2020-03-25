Gabriel Martinelli’s latest comments will delight Arsenal fans

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Gabriel Martinelli has vowed to help Arsenal win major trophies in the coming seasons and become a “legend” at the north London club.

The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his fine form for the Gunners this season after having broken into the first team at The Emirates following his move to the club from Brazilian side Ituano last summer.

Martinelli has been catching the eye with his energetic performances this season and he has scored 10 goals and made two assists in his first season at the club so far.

The teenager will be hoping to be involved in the coming weeks as he bids to try and help the Gunners to end the campaign on a high by finishing in the top four.

Now, the young forward has underlined his desire to give his all for the north London club as he bids to help them challenge for major honours again in the coming years.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, Martinelli said: “I want to win the Champions League and lots of domestic titles to make Arsenal’s fans very happy.

“They deserve the best – not only the supporters but all of the club’s staff.

“I’d like to give back to the club after everything they’ve done for me so far and, as a result, become a Gunners legend.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against Liverpool FC at The Emirates.

The north London side are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

