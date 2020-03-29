Sky Sports pundit talks up ‘wonderful’ Gabriel Martinelli at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Alan Smith has heaped praise on Gabriel Martinelli and says there is plenty to come from the forward in an Arsenal shirt.

The Brazilian youngster has been settling in well to life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Ituano in the summer transfer window last year.

Martinelli has played more first-team football than he would have been expecting in his first campaign with the north London club.

The 18-year-old has scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the north London side so far this season and he has been catching the eye with some energetic displays.

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see more from Martinelli in the coming seasons as the attacker looks to establish himself as a regular in the first team at the club.

Now, Arsenal legend Smith has admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Martinelli in an Arsenal shirt since his move to the club last summer.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Smith said: “I’m a big fan of Martinelli in particular.

“I think he’s got a great attitude and a wonderful eye for goal as we’ve seen on a number of occasions already.

“There’s definitely a lot to come from him but you have to be careful you don’t put too much responsibility on young shoulders. They need to be nurtured.”

Arsenal are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action with a home clash against Liverpool FC on 2 May.

The Gunners are ninth in the table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

