Henrikh Mkhitaryan drops hint about his Arsenal situation

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opens up about his Arsenal future as his loan spell at AS Roma approaches its conclusion

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 27 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to Arsenal and fighting for his spot in the first team next season.

The Armenia international is currently on loan to Italian side AS Roma after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at The Emirates by former manager Unai Emery last summer.

The 31-year-old has been in decent form for the Serie A side this season, scoring six goals and making three assists in 13 league games for the Italian side.

It is understood that AS Roma are open to the prospect of making Mkhitaryan’s loan move to the club permanent, but as things stand, the attacking midfielder is due to report back to Arsenal at the end of the season.

However, with the current campaign on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mkhitaryan has admitted that he is in the dark about his future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mkhitaryan said: “I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish this season.

The Gunners are scheduled to return to top-flight action on 2 May with a home clash against leaders Liverpool FC as things stand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans about the title
Sadio Mane
Jurgen Klopp told 27-year-old will leave Liverpool FC this summer
Christian Pulisic
‘I’m ready to go’: Christian Pulisic sends message to Chelsea FC fans
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC eye Spain Under-21 international to fill problem position – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Paul Ince offers clear transfer advice to Man United youngster
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand sends message to Liverpool FC fans about the title
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Covid-19 forces Olympics and Paralympics to postpone to 2021
Christian Pulisic
‘I’m ready to go’: Christian Pulisic sends message to Chelsea FC fans
Jurgen Klopp
Emmanuel Petit makes big claim about Liverpool FC and Arsenal
ScoopDragon Football News Network