Henrikh Mkhitaryan drops hint about his Arsenal situation

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to Arsenal and fighting for his spot in the first team next season.

The Armenia international is currently on loan to Italian side AS Roma after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements at The Emirates by former manager Unai Emery last summer.

The 31-year-old has been in decent form for the Serie A side this season, scoring six goals and making three assists in 13 league games for the Italian side.

It is understood that AS Roma are open to the prospect of making Mkhitaryan’s loan move to the club permanent, but as things stand, the attacking midfielder is due to report back to Arsenal at the end of the season.

However, with the current campaign on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mkhitaryan has admitted that he is in the dark about his future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mkhitaryan said: “I can’t say anything at the moment because the season is stopped, we don’t know when we’ll start playing again and what will happen in the summer.

“Football changes so quickly. One day you’re here, the other you’re there. You never know what can happen and what will happen with you.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish this season.

The Gunners are scheduled to return to top-flight action on 2 May with a home clash against leaders Liverpool FC as things stand.

