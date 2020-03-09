Alexandre Lacazette aims to give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a ‘big headache’

Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Alexandre Lacazette says that it’s his job to give Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta a selection “headache”.

The French striker started Saturday’s clash with West Ham United on the bench and he came on to score the all-important winner for Arteta’s men in the 78th minute at The Emirates.

The 28-year-old has seen his first-team opportunities at The Emirates to be somewhat restricted this season, with Lacazette having only started 15 games in the top flight so far this term.

Despite this, the forward has managed to score seven goals and has made three assists in the Premier League for the Gunners, including Saturday’s important strike.

The France international has now insisted that it is up to him to earn a regular spot in the first team between now and the end of the season as he bids to impress new boss Arteta.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Lacazette said: “I’m happy to score for the team. We worked hard. It was a difficult game. I’m happy.

“It is my job to give the manager a big headache. I’m struggling to make the first team but I’m happy to score again today.

“I know that now I have to play well again the next game. Everyone wants to give their best and it’s normal that whenever we do that we will perform as a team.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they take on Manchester City in front of their home fans.

The Gunners will then prepare for their trip to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

