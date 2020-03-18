Lucas Torreira updates Arsenal fans on his recovery at home

Lucas Torreira (Photo: Adidas)

Lucas Torreira has revealed that he is “happy” with his progress as the Arsenal midfielder continues to recover from a fractured ankle.

The Uruguay midfielder suffered a fractured right ankle during Arsenal’s FA Cup win over Portsmouth on 2 March and was ruled out for at least eight to 10 weeks.

Like the rest of his Arsenal team-mates, Torreira has been self-isolating at home in recent days after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.

The Premier League season has been put on hold and as things stand, it is unclear when the football campaign will be able to be completed.

Torreira has now revealed that he is coping OK with his situation as he bids to make a full recovery from his ankle problem.

“I’m quarantined at home. Working on my own in recovery. I had to buy some devices and the club will collaborate with everyone so that we can continue working individually in our homes,” Torreira told Radio Sport 890, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“I’m happy because the exams were good. I’m still wearing the orthopaedic boot. In 8 or 10 weeks I will be able to work normally.

“The truth is that we didn’t expect this virus to reach the club, the locker room.

“Mikel Arteta is better. He was able to communicate with us and he is improving.

“In recent days, many cases of Coronavirus were discovered in London and people were nervous. In some supermarkets, you can no longer find toilet paper or gel alcohol.

“It’s difficult for the family to be away. Today I would have to be traveling to Uruguay, but all the flights were canceled due to the Coronavirus.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points behind Chelsea FC in fourth spot in the race for Champions League qualification.

The north London side are scheduled to return to action on 4 April when they take on Norwich City at The Emirates, but it is unclear whether the football season will resume then amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

