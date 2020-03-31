Mesut Ozil’s agent issues update on Arsenal star’s future

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil’s agent has insisted that the German playmaker remains “really happy” at Arsenal despite the questions about his long-term future at the club.

Ozil’s situation at The Emirates has been a source of speculation in recent months due to his inconsistent performances this season, coupled with the fact that he is Arsenal’s highest-earning player.

The 31-year-old has been more a regular fixture in the Arsenal team following Unai Emery’s sacking back towards the end of last year, but he has only managed to score one goal and make two assists in the top flight all season.

It remains to be seen whether Ozil’s long-term future is at Arsenal, but his agent, Erkut Sogut, has insisted that the World Cup winner remains happy at the north London club as things stand.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Sogut said: “You never know in football. First of all, you can never predict the movement of players.

“I have said it before and I am saying it again that he [Ozil] is really happy where he is at Arsenal. He is still has a contract to go and there is no change.

“We will see what the future holds when the contract ends but for now, there is nothing I can say.”

Ozil and his Arsenal team-mates are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a home clash against leaders Liverpool FC.

However, it is unclear whether there will be further disruptions to the fixture list amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The north London side are in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four as things stand.

