Arsenal provide official update on Mikel Arteta’s condition

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta is “feeling much better” as he continues to recover from coronavirus, Arsenal have confirmed in a statement to their fans.

The Spanish head coach has been self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

The whole Arsenal first-team squad and staff who had close contact with Arteta were told to self-isolate as a result of the diagnosis and the Gunners closed their training ground to undergo a deep clean.

The north London club have now provided an update for their fans as Arteta continues his recovery from the virus.

A statement posted on the club’s official website read: “Our training centres in London Colney and Hale End were closed for deep cleaning after Mikel’s diagnosis with the virus but have now re-opened with a small workforce to maintain the facilities and training pitches.

“A number of staff, including Mikel and the men’s first team squad, are currently isolating at home.

“We’re pleased to say that Mikel is feeling much better. He’s in good spirits, doing detailed planning with the coaches and speaking to the players regularly.”

The club also confirmed that the Arsenal first team had been given specific training and dietary routines to keep them in good shape while the season is on hold.

As things stand, Premier League football is not set to return until the first weekend of May after the season was put on hold amid the ongoing virus outbreak.

Arsenal – who are ninth in the table – are currently scheduled to return to top-flight action with a home clash against Liverpool FC on 2 May at The Emirates.

